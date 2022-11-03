During the full-scale invasion, Ukraine freed 1 138 people from Russian captivity

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, Ukraine was able to return 1 138 captured military personnel from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov informed about this on the air of the telethon.
"Defenders released today have already had the opportunity to contact their families. We took most of them to the hospital, in particular to the intensive care unit. It was a difficult exchange, because we are talking about seriously wounded fighters," Yusov noted.
- On November 3, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in a format of 107 for 107. Ukraine returned six officers and 101 privates and sergeants from captivity. Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the navy, Teroborona, border guards, national guardsmen, including three "Azov" soldiers, as well as soldiers of the State Special Service of Transport. 74 released fighters defended "Azovstal". Some volunteers flew by helicopter to Mariupol to fight for the city.