They create the effect of total evacuation. The operational command “South” called the disappearance of Russian flags in Kherson a provocation

The removal of the Russian flag from the building of the Kherson regional administration can be a provocation, according to the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Nataliia Humenyuk.

"This may be a manifestation of provocation in order to create the impression that settlements have been abandoned, that it is safe to enter them. Considering the fact that they have been preparing for street battles for a long time, the way they position their units, we are aware of the planned tactics of action. We should not be in a hurry to celebrate. It is necessary to understand that a hybrid war involves such information leaks, attacks that can be calculated to weaken the troops," she noted on the air of the national telethon.

Humenyuk notes that the Russian occupiers are creating a "total evacuation effect."

"We continue fighting. Despite the fact that the enemy is trying to convince us that they are leaving populated areas and creating the effect of a total evacuation, we track, see and realize that these may be certain tricks, military maneuvers in order to create for ourselves some properly constructed defense," the spokeswoman stated.

According to her, regular units of the Russian Federation disguised as civilians remain in Kherson. They continue to settle not only in the regional center, but also in other settlements in the homes of people who have left.

Humenyuk reminded that the Russian troops blocked the Dnipro River for the movement of civilians, which may indicate that they are trying to use these crossings exclusively for their own purposes.