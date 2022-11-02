A daughter of ex-Minister of Defense Pavlo Lebedev was declared the suspicion. It contributed to the defense development of Russia

The daughter of the former defense minister of Yanukovychʼs era, Pavel Lebedev, was declared the suspicion. The investigation established that she managed enterprises that supplied goods and equipment for Russiaʼs defense-industrial complex.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Lebedevʼs daughter was declared the suspicion in absentia, under the article on financing the overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of power and changes to the border of Ukraine (part 3 of article 27, article 110-2 of the Criminal Code). She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SSU reminded that in June of this year, the court seized and handed over 645 railway cars, 30 land plots and 30 real estate objects belonging to the Lebedev family to the ARMA administration.