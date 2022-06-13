The court seized the assets of the companies of the former defense minister under Yanukovych for more than 650 million hryvnias

The court seized the property of former Yanukovych-era Defense Minister Pavlo Lebedev for 650 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office.
In particular, 645 wagons belonging to the enterprises of the Lebedev family were handed over to the Agency for Corruption Asset Management. These companies are engaged in the supply and sale of goods in Russia, as well as producing equipment for the defense industry of the aggressor state.
In addition, at the request of the prosecutorʼs office, other property of this financial-industrial group of enterprises and their owners was seized. In particular, 30 land plots, 30 real estate objects were arrested, including 6 integral property complexes and corporate rights of 22 business entities.
- In June 2020, the State Bureau of Investigation summoned for questioning former Defense Minister Viktor Yanukovych Pavlo Lebedev.
- Lebedev was twice elected to the Verkhovna Rada (in 2006 from the Batkivshchyna, in 2007 from the Party of Regions). From 2012 to February 2014, he headed the Ministry of Defense. After Yanukovych fled, Lebedev left Kyiv before his official resignation. He was present in the Kremlin at a meeting on the occasion of the "acceptance" of Crimea into Russia.
- At the end of May, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv detained Lebedev in absentia in the case of the shootings on the Maidan on February 18-20, 2014.