Germany will hand over 500 border patrol cars to Ukraine, 22 of them are already in Ukraine

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
The German government will hand over 500 border patrol cars to Ukraine, 22 of which have already arrived in the country.

This is stated in the updated list of military aid published on the website of the German government.

Currently, they do not indicate which cars and which manufacturer were transferred.

The Germans also handed over 10 bridge systems and two forklifts to Ukraine.