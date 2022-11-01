Germany will hand over 500 border patrol cars to Ukraine, 22 of them are already in Ukraine

The German government will hand over 500 border patrol cars to Ukraine, 22 of which have already arrived in the country.
This is stated in the updated list of military aid published on the website of the German government.
Currently, they do not indicate which cars and which manufacturer were transferred.
The Germans also handed over 10 bridge systems and two forklifts to Ukraine.
- On October 12, the German Ministry of Defense reported that in the next few weeks, Ukraine will receive additional MARS II multiple rocket launchers and PzH 2000 artillery units. At the end of October, two MARS systems and four PzH 2000 self-propelled guns arrived in Ukraine.
- On October 22, the mass media reported that the heads of the German Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate three times more money to help Ukraine. They demand to take this into account when approving the budget for next year.