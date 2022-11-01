Reuters: The USA has resumed inspections to track weapons supplied to Ukraine

The United States has resumed inspections in Ukraine to track arms shipments.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to an anonymous high-ranking American official.

He reported that the Ukrainian government has undertaken to store and account for weapons, and there is no reliable evidence of their diversion to the USA.

But, he said, the United States recently resumed "on-the-spot" inspections to check Ukraineʼs weapons stockpiles "when and where security conditions permit." Such inspections are a regular part of arms transfer agreements countries sign with the United States.

"We will continue to work with our colleagues in the U.S. government and with our international partners to ensure accountability for security assistance now and in the future," the official told reporters.

The inspections are conducted by the defense attaché and the defense cooperation department at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, which resumed work in May.

The Reuters spokeswoman declined to say how many inspections had already been carried out, but acknowledged that it is not always easy to track weapons in an area of active hostilities.