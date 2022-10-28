The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine — $275 million

The US Department of Defense announced a new $275 million military aid package to Ukraine.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced this during a briefing on October 28.
The military aid package includes:
- ammunition for Himars;
- 500 shells for high-precision guided artillery;
- systems of remote anti-tank mining;
- all-wheel drive military vehicles HMMWV;
- firearms and ammunition.
Sabrina Singh also reported that a training program for the Ukrainian military is currently underway — they are being taught how to use NASAMS, and the systems themselves should arrive in early November.
- On October 27, Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced that Ukraine would receive sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems from the United States in early November.