The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine — $275 million

The US Department of Defense announced a new $275 million military aid package to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced this during a briefing on October 28.

The military aid package includes:

ammunition for Himars;

500 shells for high-precision guided artillery;

systems of remote anti-tank mining;

all-wheel drive military vehicles HMMWV;

firearms and ammunition.

Sabrina Singh also reported that a training program for the Ukrainian military is currently underway — they are being taught how to use NASAMS, and the systems themselves should arrive in early November.