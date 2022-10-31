In Kyiv, electricity supply was restored for all residents and the water supply company. But now there will be emergency shutdowns

In Kyiv, the electricity supply was fully restored to all 350,000 apartments that were left without electricity due to the Russian strikes on the morning of October 31, as well as to the water supply facilities. However, not all apartments currently have electricity because emergency shutdown schedules have been applied.

DTEK "Kyiv Electric Networks" writes about this on Facebook.

"As of 6:00 p.m., our specialists have switched over to a temporary power supply scheme for all consumers without power in Kyiv. These customers are back with light. At the same time, according to the instructions of the system operator of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency restrictions on electricity supply are currently applied in Kyiv. Therefore, some consumers are temporary without electricity supply, in accordance with the needs of the power system," it was noted there.

For those who currently do not have electricity, the lights will be turned on after the situation stabilizes, as directed by Ukrenergo.

The company urges to turn on energy-intensive devices one at a time and to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible during peak hours from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. because electricity shortages persist and blackouts are possible.