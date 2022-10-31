A visa to Cyprus for Russians will be paid from December

A visa to Cyprus for citizens of Russia will become payable from December 1, 2022.
This was reported by Russian propaganda media with reference to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).
"The visa fee for adult applicants for obtaining a Cyprus national visa will be €80, for children from 6 to 12 years old — €40. The Council of Ministers of the Republic made a decision on this," the message reads.
- At the beginning of September, the countries of the European Union terminated the simplified visa regime with Russia. The European Commission recommended that member states introduce a stricter approach to issuing Schengen visas to Russians.
- Since October 25, the Czech Republic has stopped allowing Russian citizens with tourist or student visas into the country. It joined the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland, which previously closed their borders to Russian tourists.