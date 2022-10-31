News

A visa to Cyprus for Russians will be paid from December

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

A visa to Cyprus for citizens of Russia will become payable from December 1, 2022.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media with reference to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

"The visa fee for adult applicants for obtaining a Cyprus national visa will be €80, for children from 6 to 12 years old — €40. The Council of Ministers of the Republic made a decision on this," the message reads.