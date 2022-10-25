The Czech Republic no longer allows Russians on tourist and student visas

Since October 25, the Czech Republic has stopped allowing Russian citizens with tourist or student visas into the country. This applies to visas issued by any EU member state.

The Czech government made the relevant decision on October 12, and now it has entered into force.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was the initiator of such a ban, noted at the time, up to 200 Russian citizens arrived in the country through the international airport every day. Now Russians who come to the Czech Republic for the purpose of tourism, sports or culture will be refused entry.

Thus, the Czech Republic joined the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland, which previously closed their borders to Russian tourists.