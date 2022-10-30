Turkish company Baykar wants to equip its drones with air-to-air missiles to shoot down kamikaze drones and planes

The Turkish company Baykar plans to equip its drones with air-to-air missiles. They will be able to shoot down kamikaze drones and even planes.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar told about this in an interview with Daily Sabah.

According to him, such missiles can be installed on Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones.

"Soon our Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncıs will have air-to-air missiles; not only to engage drones but other enemy aircraft... we are conducting our tests," he said.

At the SAHA Expo held in Istanbul this week, Baykar signed a contract with Turkish rocket giant Roketsan to use Sungur missiles on its drones. These missiles are used in Turkish portable anti-aircraft missile systems and are actually analogues of the American Stinger.