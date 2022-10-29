RosZMI: the commander of the “Center” group of Russian troops was suspended. Kadyrov criticized him

The commander of the Center group of Russian troops, Colonel-General Aleksandr Lapin, was removed from his post. Recently, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has criticized him a lot.

Meduza, Insider, "RBC" and the Chechen ChGTRK Grozny write about this.

The colonel-general repeatedly became the object of criticism not only from Kadyrov, but also from the co-founder of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to Kadyrov, Lapin is personally responsible for the loss of Lyman by the Russian military and for the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Terny, Torske and Yampolivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

He also accused the general of retreating from the Lyman. The head of Chechnya said that Lapin received the Star of the Hero of Russia for the capture of Lysychansk, although in fact he was not there.

The Russian publication Sota wrote that Lapin in Svatove personally put a gun to the temples of retreating mobilized men and threatened to shoot them.