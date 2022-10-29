The Ukrainian Air Force has selected pilots ready to train on foreign fighter jets

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has identified a group of pilots who can begin training on modern foreign fighters such as the F-15 and F-16.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat stated this on the air of the telethon.

“Unfortunately, todayʼs aviation — Soviet-time MiGs and Su — do not match the military threats currently posed by the occupying country, shelling Ukraine with powerful cruise missiles. The issue of Western-style fighters, possibly F-15, F-16, is a very urgent issue that needs to be addressed,” Ignat said.

He noted that a selected group of pilots with knowledge of the English language and combat experience can start training on foreign fighters even tomorrow. It is up to the Western partners to decide on the type of aircraft that can be provided to Ukraine.