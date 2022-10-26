The Minister of Defense is confident that Ukraine will receive “Abrams” tanks and F-16 aircraft

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is sure that Ukraine will receive Abrams and Leopard tanks, as well as F-15, F-16 or Gripen fighters from the allies in the future.

He stated this in an interview with Politico.

The minister is "very optimistic" in this matter, since Ukraine already has a lot of Western weapons, the supply of which was previously considered impossible.

"For me, this is an example of the fact that if you hear that it is impossible, then it will be possible in the future," Reznikov noted.

He stated that the most important decision in the near future should be the agreement on the transfer of a Western-style main battle tank to Ukraine. This requires a political decision from the U.S.

"Iʼm sure that when the first Abrams arrives, weʼll have the Leopard, the [IFV] Marder and other types of heavy armor. We have a combat training ground in Ukraine," the minister added.