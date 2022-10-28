Norway introduced new sanctions against Russia

Norway introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia and its regime.

This is reported by the website of the Norwegian government.

New sanctions are being introduced against 30 officials and seven organizations from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. More than 1 260 individuals and 115 organizations are now on Norwayʼs sanctions list.

The Norwegian government also introduced a ban on Norwegians holding executive positions in some companies owned or controlled by the Russian Federation, and additional restrictions on the provision of crypto-asset-related services to Russian citizens and residents.

In addition, Norway is introducing new restrictions on exports of coal, electronic components, technical products for the aviation sector, some chemicals and firearms, imports of steel, plastics, vehicles, textiles, footwear, leather, ceramics, some chemical products and jewelry, not made of gold.

The ban on ships certified by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping to the ports of Norway has also been extended. Exemptions for fishing vessels calling at the ports of Kirkenes, Botsfjord and Tromsø will remain.