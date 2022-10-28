The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already shot down more than 300 “Shahed-136” kamikaze drones

Since September 13, the Ukrainian military has shot down more than 300 Shahed-136 enemy kamikaze drones.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat informed about this at a briefing.

"Since September 13, when the first Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was shot down in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), until today we have more than 300 downed kamikaze drones," Hnat noted.

According to him, now the enemy uses drones "in waves" in accordance with "operational and strategic tasks".

"The adversary sees the result and, of course, monitors how these kamikaze drones cope. Sees that we destroy them. Looks for new tactical methods for their use. In particular, using precisely the night time, very often — from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., ar night, when these drones can only be shot down by means of fire that have radar systems," Hnat explained.