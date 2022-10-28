The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already shot down more than 300 “Shahed-136” kamikaze drones

Since September 13, the Ukrainian military has shot down more than 300 Shahed-136 enemy kamikaze drones.
The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat informed about this at a briefing.
"Since September 13, when the first Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was shot down in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), until today we have more than 300 downed kamikaze drones," Hnat noted.
According to him, now the enemy uses drones "in waves" in accordance with "operational and strategic tasks".
"The adversary sees the result and, of course, monitors how these kamikaze drones cope. Sees that we destroy them. Looks for new tactical methods for their use. In particular, using precisely the night time, very often — from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., ar night, when these drones can only be shot down by means of fire that have radar systems," Hnat explained.
The spokesman expressed the opinion that the enemy began to use drones less often, perhaps because there were more of them earlier.
Currently, according to Hnat, it is not known for sure how many Shahed-136 drones Russia received from Iran. Previously, there was information about the order of 2 400 of these UAVs, but it is not known whether Iran can manufacture them in such a quantity.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.
- On October 18, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Iran refused to sell more powerful Arash kamikaze drones to Russia, so that the U.S. would not get access to the technology.