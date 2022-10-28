North Korea launched ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

The South Korean military launched ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, closer to Japan.
This was reported by Yonhap with reference to a military statement.
According to South Korean journalists, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
The launch took place during regular exercises. North Korean missiles fell into the sea outside Japanʼs exclusive economic zone, Japanese media reported.
- Since the end of September, North Korean troops have stepped up ballistic missile launches. The military exercises of the USA and South Korea were cited as the reason. On October 11, North Korea announced that it had carried out simulated nuclear strikes on South Korea.
- In response, Seoul introduced sanctions against North Korea. On October 25, North and South Korea accused each other of violating the western sea border and exchanged warning shots.