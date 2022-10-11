North Korea states that its latest missile launches were a “simulation” of a nuclear strike on South Korea

North Korea stated that its latest ballistic missile launches were a "simulation" of a nuclear strike on South Korea. The country is probably preparing to conduct nuclear tests.

The BBC writes about it.

Pyongyang has conducted at least seven missile tests in the past few weeks. North Korean state media reported that these missiles could be carriers of tactical nuclear weapons.

They also stated that it [Pyongyang] had successfully simulated strikes on South Korean military bases, ports and airports, and said the tests served as a warning to the U.S. and South Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that North Korea has nothing to gain from the use of nuclear weapons.

"North Korea is advancing its nuclear development and threatens not only the Republic of Korea, but the entire world. I believe that nuclear weapons will not win anything," he noted.