The “DPR” informant was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Odesa region

A resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that since February 2022, the man cooperated with the Russians and “DPR” militants. He spread Russian propaganda on social networks and supported Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

The traitor established contact with the "law enforcement officers" of the occupiers and the leadership of the "DPR". He collected information for the enemy about units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Odesa.

A Russian agent was detained in Zaporizhzhia region. He tried to leave for the temporarily occupied territory in order to take an oath of loyalty to the "DPR".

Now the man has been found guilty of treason and participation in a terrorist organization (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The traitor will spend 15 years behind bars, and his property will be confiscated.