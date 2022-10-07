​An FSB agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property in Odesa

A resident of Odesa was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that after February 24, the man was recruited by representatives of the Russian FSB. The agent received the nickname "Professor". He collected information on the locations of checkpoints, the number and armament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defense forces, command posts, law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as military industrial facilities. In addition, the man scouted ways to strengthen the headquarters of OC "South", the Odesa regional military administration, the SSU and the regional police.

The traitor passed this information to the occupiers almost every day and received money on the card. In court, he fully pleaded guilty and gave incriminating evidence.