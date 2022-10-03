The court sentenced a collaborator from Luhansk region to 12 years in prison. He passed on information about the Armed Forces to the occupiers

A resident of the Luhansk region was sentenced for passing on information to the Russians about the location of Ukrainian military equipment in the cities of Pryvillia and Rubizhne.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The collaborator transmitted the collected data to the occupiers by telephone. He was detained on March 26, 2022. Now the court found the man guilty of collaborationism (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He will spend 12 years behind bars. The criminalʼs property is also confiscated.