The SSU is investigating 1 600 cases against collaborators

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is investigating 1 600 criminal proceedings involving collaborators.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

Materials with evidence against 420 suspects are already in the courts. According to the SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko, since February 24, investigators have investigated 32 000 criminal proceedings. Most of them concern the atrocities of the occupiers and violations of the laws and customs of war.

In addition, the Security Service has at its disposal lists, installation data and all necessary information for each collaborator.

"The SSU reminds that crimes against the foundations of national statehood do not have a statute of limitations, so sooner or later every guilty person will be held accountable by law," Dekhtyarenko summarized.