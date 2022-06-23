The National Police is already investigating more than 19 thousand proceedings on the facts of Russian war crimes

The National Police has launched more than 19.1 thousand criminal proceedings on the facts of Russian war crimes.

This was announced during a briefing on June 23 by Oleksiy Serhieyev, head of the operational response department of the National Police.

Of these 19 thousand — the most are under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438) — 13,136;

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (110) — 4,997;

collaborative activities (111-1) — 830.

Every day the police work on people who are involved in cooperation with the occupiers or saboteurs. Thus, law enforcement officers worked on more than 56,000 people, according to the results of the inspection almost 2,500 were handed over to the SBU, 146 were arrested and 172 were reported suspicion.

For example, two Ukrainian citizens were recently detained in Kyiv for photos of the capital railway infrastructure that have been found on them. A woman with photos of checkpoints was detained in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A man suspected of collaborating with so-called "Luhansk/Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" militants was detained in the Dnipro district.