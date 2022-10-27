Undermining the ZNPP and scorched earth strategy. The General Staff predicted the Russian military commanderʼs “difficult decisions”

The General Staff does not rule out the possibility of terror by Russian troops in case of a retreat or expulsion from the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Hromov.

Earlier, the commander of the Russian troops in the war against Ukraine, General Serhii Surovikin, stated that further actions regarding Kherson will depend on the "difficult military-tactical situation" and did not rule out the adoption of "difficult decisions."

The General Staff considers the most likely scenarios in the event of a retreat by the Russians to be a series of terrorist attacks with the detonation of residential areas, the use of scorched earth strategy and the complete destruction of critical infrastructure, as well as attempts to blow up the Kakhovka HPP and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (ZNPP) in order to provoke a man-made disaster and stop the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.