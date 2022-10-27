Undermining the ZNPP and scorched earth strategy. The General Staff predicted the Russian military commanderʼs “difficult decisions”

The General Staff does not rule out the possibility of terror by Russian troops in case of a retreat or expulsion from the right bank of the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Hromov.
Earlier, the commander of the Russian troops in the war against Ukraine, General Serhii Surovikin, stated that further actions regarding Kherson will depend on the "difficult military-tactical situation" and did not rule out the adoption of "difficult decisions."
The General Staff considers the most likely scenarios in the event of a retreat by the Russians to be a series of terrorist attacks with the detonation of residential areas, the use of scorched earth strategy and the complete destruction of critical infrastructure, as well as attempts to blow up the Kakhovka HPP and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (ZNPP) in order to provoke a man-made disaster and stop the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- On October 27, a representative of the occupying authorities of the occupied Kherson region Stremousov declared that all Russian "administrations" had been moved to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The occupiers say that more than 70 000 people were deported in total. The remaining population is intimidated by the bombing by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam.
- At the same time, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov informed that Russian troops were preparing Kherson for street battles. Mobilized people arrive in the city. The occupation troops do not flee from the city, but the command of the Russian army prepares the Russians for the fact that they will lose Kherson.