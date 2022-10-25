Secretary of the NSDC Danilov: If the Russians blow up the Kakhovska HPP, Crimea will be without water for 10-15 years

The Council of National Security and Defense stated that the detonation of the Kakhovska HPP on the Dnipro will cause the cessation of water supplies to the annexed Crimea. It will take 10-15 years to restore the canals.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, told about this in an interview with Sky News.
"We will have to wait and see but if they do blow it up then the idea of water supply in Crimea will be gone for 10 or 15 years, or maybe forever. Then the question arises as to why they want Crimea if they are going to leave it without water," he said.
Danilov emphasized that the Russians mined the Kakhovskaya HPP with a very "large amount of explosives."
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnieper" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 20, President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovska HPP. The Russians mined the dam and station units — 80 settlements, including Kherson, may be in the flood zone.
- According to military intelligence, the occupiers mined the HPP back in April, now they are mining the locks and supports. The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the hydroelectric plant.
- On October 22, Volodymyr Leontyev, the Russian-appointed "head" of the occupation administration of the Nova Kakhovka district (Kherson region), announced that water was being dumped from the Kakhovka reservoir.