Secretary of the NSDC Danilov: If the Russians blow up the Kakhovska HPP, Crimea will be without water for 10-15 years

The Council of National Security and Defense stated that the detonation of the Kakhovska HPP on the Dnipro will cause the cessation of water supplies to the annexed Crimea. It will take 10-15 years to restore the canals.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, told about this in an interview with Sky News.

"We will have to wait and see but if they do blow it up then the idea of water supply in Crimea will be gone for 10 or 15 years, or maybe forever. Then the question arises as to why they want Crimea if they are going to leave it without water," he said.

Danilov emphasized that the Russians mined the Kakhovskaya HPP with a very "large amount of explosives."