The Ministry of Reintegration: Almost a thousand bodies of the dead were exhumed in the recently liberated territories

Approximately one thousand bodies of dead soldiers and civilians were exhumed in the territories liberated in the fall.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT).
"As a result of search work, approximately one thousand bodies of fallen heroes and civilians have already been exhumed. In particular, almost 450 in Izyum — at the site of one of the most mass burials," the department noted in a statement.
They emphasized that the exact data will become known only after the examination. Exhumation work continues in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, pyrotechnics and search teams created under regional military-civilian administrations.
- The head of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that 131 bodies have already been exhumed in the liberated territories of the region, but this number will increase, as graves are still being found.
- In mid-October, the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi stated that more than 600 bodies of the dead had already been exhumed in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region.