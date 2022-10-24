The head of the Donetsk region: 131 bodies were exhumed in the region, but the number will increase

131 bodies have already been exhumed in the liberated territories of the Donetsk region, but this number will increase as graves are still being found.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Ukrinform reports.

"All the bodies that were recovered from the ground are registered as part of criminal proceedings. Corresponding examinations are being carried out. In addition, the facts of found torture camps on the territory of Lyman and Sviatohirsk communities are being investigated. Investigators will establish all the circumstances under which our people were tortured," Kyrylenko noted.