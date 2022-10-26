“Ukrenergo” limits electricity supply throughout Ukraine for the second day in a row

For the second day in a row, the dispatch center of National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo was forced to apply restriction schedules for industrial and other consumers in all regions.

This is reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

They point out that forced restrictions on electricity consumers are a fully controlled measure that reduces the load on the power grid and makes it possible to balance the operation of the power system.

The NEC also reminded that the deliberate reduction of electricity consumption, especially during the hours of morning and evening peak consumption (06:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. and 05:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.), reduces the risk of overloading in networks and the application of restrictions for consumers.

Consumers are asked to be frugal with electricity consumption, not to connect two or more powerful electrical appliances to the network at the same time. And if possible, transfer the use of some of them, for example, washing machines, boilers and heaters, to the night period.