The electricity will continue to be turned off in Kyiv

Stabilizing blackouts continue in Kyiv by order of Ukrenergo.

DTEK "Kyivski Elektromerezhi" informs that in the capital today electricity from consumers began to be turned off at 07:45 a.m.

All consumers are divided into 3 groups, each of which will be disconnected in a certain period of time.

"We make every effort to ensure that outages last no more than 4 hours. However, in some cases, due to the extent of damage to the power supply system, the power supply may be unavailable for a longer time," the company stated.