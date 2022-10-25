In Germany, a driver with the letter Z on his car was fined €4,000

A 62-year-old man has been fined €4,000 by the Hamburg District Court after placing a ʼZʼ symbol on the rear window of his car.

Spiegel writes about it.

The court found the driver guilty of complicity in criminal offenses. The man did not deny that he attached a white sheet of A4 paper with the letter Z in blue to his car.

"In the courtʼs opinion, this means approving the war in Ukraine, which is a war of aggression within the meaning of the International Criminal Code, in addition to showing solidarity with Russia," said a spokesman for the Hamburg District Court.