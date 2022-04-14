”St. Georgeʼs ribbon” and symbols Z and V were banned in Moldova

The Moldovan parliament passed in final reading a bill "banning well-known attributes and symbols used in the context of military aggression." This is the "St. Georgeʼs ribbon", as well as the symbols Z and V.
This was reported by Noi.md.
The initiative, proposed by MP Lillian Karp, provides for a fine for individuals of 4,500-9,000 lei for the manufacture, public use, or promotion of extremist or military symbols.
According to the bill, "well-known attributes and symbols used in the context of military aggression" mean:
- colored flags, stripes, and ribbons (black and orange two-tone ribbon);
- emblems (graphics, letters, or numbers and their combinations);
- badges, uniforms, slogans, greetings, as well as any other similar symbols used by participants in military aggression.