”St. Georgeʼs ribbon” and symbols Z and V were banned in Moldova

Anna Kholodnova
The Moldovan parliament passed in final reading a bill "banning well-known attributes and symbols used in the context of military aggression." This is the "St. Georgeʼs ribbon", as well as the symbols Z and V.

This was reported by Noi.md.

The initiative, proposed by MP Lillian Karp, provides for a fine for individuals of 4,500-9,000 lei for the manufacture, public use, or promotion of extremist or military symbols.

According to the bill, "well-known attributes and symbols used in the context of military aggression" mean:

  • colored flags, stripes, and ribbons (black and orange two-tone ribbon);
  • emblems (graphics, letters, or numbers and their combinations);
  • badges, uniforms, slogans, greetings, as well as any other similar symbols used by participants in military aggression.