The Prime Minister Shmyhal: The German IRIS-T air defense system shot down 9 Russian missiles out of 10

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal praised the work of the German air defense system IRIS-T. It was able to shoot down nine Russian missiles out of ten.

He informed about this at the International Expert Conference on Restoration, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine, writes Interfax.

"German weapons perform well on the battlefield, they protect our lives, our infrastructure and work perfectly. The IRIS-T system was able to neutralize nine out of ten missiles," Shmyhal noted.

The prime minister also thanked Germany for being the second largest donor of military aid to Ukraine.