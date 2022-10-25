Germany will allocate €20 million to Ukraine for energy infrastructure equipment affected by Russian strikes

Germany will allocate €20 million to Ukraine for the purchase of reserve equipment that will help eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Such an agreement was reached during a meeting with the Minister of the Environment, Nature Protection, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Rights Protection of Germany, Steffi Lemke.

According to him, the Ukrainian and German sides will finalize this agreement in the near future.

"With the funds allocated by Germany, all necessary equipment will be purchased. Primarily, it would be: mobile diesel generators, automatic pumping stations for water supply, mobile thermal power plants. There will be alternative sources of energy in Ukraine," Chernyshov emphasized.