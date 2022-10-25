Ukraine expects to receive $500 million from Germany every month

Ukraine expects to receive $500 million in monthly aid from Germany.

This was stated by the presidentʼs adviser on economic issues Oleksandr Rodnyansky, the German TV channel ZDF reports.

Rodnyansky informed that the Ukrainian budget needs $4-5 billion every month. According to him, Ukraine is counting on monthly aid from the European Union for about $2 billion during the next year.

Zelenskyʼs adviser also noted that Russian attacks destroyed approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure. Previously, Ukraine exported electricity and received significant income.

"Unfortunately, the Russians have achieved their goal of blocking Ukrainian electricity exports," Rodnyansky noted.

According to him, Ukraine hopes for emergency help from the West in the form of diesel generators, emergency generators or mobile power plants.