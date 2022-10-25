The World Bank will provide Ukraine with $500 million for urgent needs

The World Bank allocated an additional $500 million to Ukraine to finance urgent needs.
Reuters writes about it.
The funds will help restore electrical networks, water supply and prepare for winter.
It is noted that the funds were allocated on the eve of the reconstruction conference, which will be held on October 25 in Berlin, where country leaders, development experts and CEOs will discuss the plan to rebuild Ukraine after the war.
- In total, the World Bank mobilized $13 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine, of which $11.4 billion was fully disbursed.