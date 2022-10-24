”Suspilne” submitted a statement to the ECHR due to Russian attacks on TV towers

Ukrainian Public Broadcasting Company (Suspilne) filed a statement with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) due to Russian shelling of Ukrainian television towers.

This was reported by the Suspilne press service.

The statement says that Russia struck TV towers in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Izyum, Lysychansk in Luhansk region, Korosten (Zhytomyr region), Bilopillya (Sumy region), Antopil (Rivne region), Vinnytsia and Orichiv (Zaporizhzhia region). Due to shelling in these territories, broadcasting stopped for a while. The Russian occupiers seized the TV tower in Melitopol, tried to jam Suspilneʼs signal on the Amos satellite.

The Russians also wanted to destroy the television archive of Suspilne with a cyber attack.