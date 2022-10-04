The occupiers destroyed a TV tower in Luhansk region that covered more than 200 000 subscribers

Russian troops destroyed a 150-meter television tower in Komyshuvakha, Luhansk region, which provided the needs of more than 200 000 residents of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

The TV tower, which was built more than a year ago with the funds of the European Union, distributed Ukrainian content for 50 km, including Popasna, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

"By the way, a blue-yellow flag measuring 4 x 6 m flew at its highest point. Probably, it was he who did not give peace to the occupiers, who razed everything to the ground in the Popasna direction," added Haidai.