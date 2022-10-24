Main Directorate of Intelligence named the probable cause of the crash of the military plane in Russian Irkutsk and learned the name of one of the pilots

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense believes that a Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in Irkutsk due to poor repair.

This was reported in the press service of the Intelligence.

It was also noted there that two Su-30SM aircraft underwent testing after repair work. One of them, after fulfilling the flight plan, landed at the airfield, the second remained in the air, and the crew did not communicate for 20 minutes.

The first plane took off again and approached the distressed vessel. The pilots saw that the crew of the emergency plane had died. This was probably due to a faulty oxygen system. When the malfunctioning plane ran out of fuel, it crashed into a residential building.

"The disaster of the Russian plane is connected with the low level of repair work. As a result, the cabin depressurized during the flight. The crew was unable to eject, which led to the death of both pilots," the Main Directorate of Intelligence said.

Ukrainian intelligence officers also learned the name of one of the dead pilots — Viktor Kryukov.