A military plane crashed into a house in Irkutsk, Russia

In the Russian city of Irkutsk, a Su-30 military plane crashed into a two-story building.
This was announced by the regional governor Igor Kobzev.
After the plane fell, a fire broke out with an area of 200 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia claims that the Su-30 was conducting a training flight. Both pilots died. According to preliminary data, there are no civilian casualties.
- On October 17, a Su-34 fighter jet, which could carry a full combat kit, crashed near a residential building in Yeysk, Russia. Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the downing of the Su-34. According to the statement of the department, the plane fell "while gaining altitude during a training flight." Then 15 people died, 26 were injured.