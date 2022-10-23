News

A military plane crashed into a house in Irkutsk, Russia

Anna Kholodnova
In the Russian city of Irkutsk, a Su-30 military plane crashed into a two-story building.

This was announced by the regional governor Igor Kobzev.

After the plane fell, a fire broke out with an area of 200 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia claims that the Su-30 was conducting a training flight. Both pilots died. According to preliminary data, there are no civilian casualties.