A military plane crashed in Yeysk, Russia. It fell into a residential area

A military plane crashed in the Russian city of Yeisk on the shores of the Sea of Azov.

The Meduza publication and a number of public Telegram channels write that the plane fell into a yard near a high-rise building, after which it exploded. Judging by the photo, the pilot managed to eject, but at an extremely low altitude.

The video shows that part of the high-rise building is on fire from the first to the last floor. Explosions at the scene continue to resound. It probably detonates the planeʼs ammunition.

According to channel "112", the Su-34 fighter, which could carry a full combat kit on board, crashed. At least 15 apartments were damaged.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirms the downing of the Su-34. According to the statement of the department, the plane fell "while gaining altitude during a training flight."