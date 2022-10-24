The petition to completely block the “Strana.ua” publication has gained more than 25 000 signatures. Zelensky will consider it

The petition for the complete blocking and termination of cooperation of state bodies with the pro-Russian publication "Strana.ua" received the necessary 25 151 votes. Now it should be considered by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The author of the petition Roman Balan notes that not all internet providers follow the NSDCʼs decision to block this resource. In particular, it can be accessed through mirrors in the best, today, media, etc. domain zones.

In addition, the editors of the pro-Russian publication created a new YouTube channel to circumvent the bans, and after the de-occupation of Balaklia, “Strana.ua” journalists were accredited to the state press.

The initiator of the petition asks President Zelensky to check the implementation of the NSDC decision.