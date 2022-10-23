SSO: Iranian instructors were spotted in Belarus — they teach Russians to launch kamikaze drones

In Belarus, Iranian instructors train the Russian military and monitor drone launches.

The Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes about this.

According to the latest data, the Russians have complete control over two air bases in the territory of Belarus — in Baranovichi and Lida. And in the village of Mykulichi, Gomel region, a group of Iranian instructors, officers of the KIVR IRI was spotted. They are heavily guarded by Rosguards and FSB officers.

Belarusian partisans report that it was these instructors who directed the Shahed-136 drones to the Kyiv region, northern and western regions of Ukraine.