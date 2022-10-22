Russia reported about shelling of the border town of Shebekino. There are casualties, part of the city is without electricity

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported about the shelling of the town of Shebekino, which is 7 km from the border with Ukraine.

He didnʼt specify which objects in the city came under fire, but indicated that two civilians were killed and another 11 people were wounded. Four of them are in serious condition. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that a minor was among the dead.

Local Telegram channels write about the fire in the Gallery shopping center.

According to the governor, part of the city (almost 15,000 subscribers) was left without electricity.