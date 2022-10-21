A factory is on fire near the Russian city of Belgorod. The authorities say about the shelling of the Armed Forces, there are wounded

A factory is on fire in Russiaʼs Belgorod region.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the "fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine". According to him, a Ukrainian projectile allegedly hit "one of the industrial enterprises" in the city of Shebekino; one woman was injured.

Local media and the public report that the paint factory is on fire. Residents in the video talk about explosions during the fire.

In the afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., Gladkov announced the shelling of the village of Murom, Shebekin District. A school, a kindergarten and private residential buildings were allegedly damaged there. According to him, there are no victims.