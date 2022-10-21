CNN: White House in talks with Elon Musk to launch Starlink in Iran

The White House is negotiating with Elon Musk about the possibility of Starlink satellite internet from SpaceX in Iran.

Officials familiar with the matter told CNN.

"We are keeping our foot on the gas to do our best and support the aspirations of the Iranian people," a senior official told CNN.

"This is our policy, period. At the same time, this is a truly Iranian movement led by young women. It extends to other aspects of society. And we donʼt want to overshadow their movement in any way," he added.

The White House is looking at Starlinkʼs compact and easy-to-use technology as a potential solution to the Iranian regimeʼs attempts to restrict testersʼ access to the Internet.