In Italy, the majority of the new government was announced. It will be headed by a woman for the first time in the countryʼs history

In Italy, the majority of the composition of the new government of the country was announced. For the first time in history, it will be headed by a woman — the leader of George Maloneyʼs "Brothers of Italy" party.
ANSA writes about it.
She also announced most of the candidates for key positions in the government. In particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be headed by "League" representative Matteo Piantedosi, who already worked as chief of staff in Matteo Salviniʼs government.
The co-founder of the "Brothers of Italy" Guido Crosetto, is to become the Minister of Defense. He has a long experience in politics, but in 2018 he left it and devoted himself to the family business.
At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by a representative of "Forward, Italy!" Antonio Tajani, who was the President of the European Parliament in 2017-2019. Tajani will also be the deputy prime minister.
The leader of the "League" Matteo Salvini, will combine the positions of deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure.
- On July 21, 2022, Italian President Sergio Mattarella signed a decree on the dissolution of parliament. Before that, he accepted the resignation (for the second time) of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He was asked to stay on as head of the interim government.
- On July 14, Draghi resigned after the 5-Star Movement (the largest party in the countryʼs then-coalition government) withdrew its support for a package designed to tackle Italyʼs cost-of-living crisis. After that, Draghi said that he would not lead a government that does not include the 5-Star Movement.
- On September 26, a coalition of three far-right parties, which included the "Brothers of Italy" party, the far-right "League" led by Matteo Salvini, and Forza Italia, led by Silvio Berlusconi, won the parliamentary elections in Italy.