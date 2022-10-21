In Italy, the majority of the new government was announced. It will be headed by a woman for the first time in the countryʼs history

In Italy, the majority of the composition of the new government of the country was announced. For the first time in history, it will be headed by a woman — the leader of George Maloneyʼs "Brothers of Italy" party.

ANSA writes about it.

She also announced most of the candidates for key positions in the government. In particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be headed by "League" representative Matteo Piantedosi, who already worked as chief of staff in Matteo Salviniʼs government.

The co-founder of the "Brothers of Italy" Guido Crosetto, is to become the Minister of Defense. He has a long experience in politics, but in 2018 he left it and devoted himself to the family business.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by a representative of "Forward, Italy!" Antonio Tajani, who was the President of the European Parliament in 2017-2019. Tajani will also be the deputy prime minister.

The leader of the "League" Matteo Salvini, will combine the positions of deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure.