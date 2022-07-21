The Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, officially resigned on July 21 during a meeting with the President, Sergio Mattarella. Mattarella accepted it.
This is reported by DW.
Mattarella is expected to call for new elections, likely in the fall. The Italian president has asked Draghi to remain as head of the interim government for the time being.
- Draghi resigned on July 14 after the 5-Star Movement (the largest party in the countryʼs coalition government) withdrew its support for a package designed to tackle Italyʼs cost-of-living crisis. After that, Draghi said that he will not lead a government that does not include "5 stars". However , the countryʼs president, Sergio Mattarella, rejected Draghiʼs resignation and urged him to stay and find a solution.
- Bloomberg wrote that the collapse of the coalition may lead to early elections in the fall, but some parties will seek to avoid this. Elections have never been held in the country in the summer, because according to the countryʼs Constitution, the new state budget must be formed already in the middle of autumn. That is, elections in the summer will make it impossible to negotiate a new budget before the deadline.
- On July 20, the Italian Senate expressed confidence in Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Before the vote, Draghi asked lawmakers to support a coalition government to avoid early elections.