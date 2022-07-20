Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi received a vote of confidence from the Senate

The Italian Senate expressed confidence in Prime Minister Mario Draghi. This is reported by the Italian agency ANSA.

Before the vote, Draghi asked lawmakers to support a coalition government to avoid early elections.

"We need a new trust pact, sincere and concrete, similar to the one that has allowed us to change the country for the better so far. If we still want to stay together, the only way is to renew this pact with courage, altruism and trust," Draghi said.

Despite his call for unity, lawmakers from three parties boycotted the vote: the 5-Star Movement, the center-right Forza Italia and the far-right League. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said the events were a "black page for Italy", while former Prime Minister Enrico Letta criticized the result as madness.