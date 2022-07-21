The Italian president dissolved the parliament. Early elections await the country

Italian President Sergio Mattarella signed a decree on the dissolution of parliament.

Rai writes about it.

Matarella made his decision after consulting with the speakers of both chambers of the Italian parliament. Now early elections are to be held in Italy. Italian mass media call September 25 the most likely date of their holding.

Before that, on July 21, Mattarella accepted the resignation (for the second time) of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He was asked to stay on as head of the interim government.