Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the lifting of Western sanctions, particularly from Iran and Venezuela, will ease the global energy crisis caused by Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

Al Arabiya writes about it.

"The whole world needs oil and natural gas from Venezuela... On the other hand, there is an embargo on Iranian oil. Remove these sanctions... if you want prices to fall, remove the embargo from the countries that will be offering their products on the market,” he noted.

According to Çavuşoğlu, restrictions do not help solve problems.